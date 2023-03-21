New ‘over-the-top’ sweet shop Bombshell Treat Bar opening in Berkley

(WXYZ) — A new sweet shop billed as “over-the-top” will soon be opening its doors in Berkley.

Bombshell Treat Bar features signature chocolate dipped ice cream bars, specialty ice cream cakes and pints, floats, treats and more.

According to a news release, the business started during the early days of the pandemic, focusing on contactless delivery. The founders then expanded to pop-ups, showing up across Metro Detroit.

The new space, which is described as a nostalgic yet modern treat shop, will be located at 2688 Coolidge Highway. Bombshell was founded by Jill and Matt Kable of Birmingham.

“Bombshell Treat Bar was born out of a desire to put more joy into the world. Getting started during the pandemic was a real challenge, but we’re proud that we were able to push through and continue to grow. Berkley is going to be very special, and we can’t wait to open our doors,” says owner Jill Kasle in a press release.

The grand opening is expected to happen this summer; the date has yet to be announced.