New photos released of Detroit Zoo's lion cubs during first veterinary exam

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A little more than two months after being born, the Detroit Zoo's three newest lion cubs have passed their physicals and gotten vaccinated, the zoo tells us.

In new photos the zoo posted on Wednesday morning, the cubs are seen going through full physicals. They got routine vaccines, dewormers, and weight checks as part of the physicals, with each lion weighing about 16 pounds.

See photos of the new cubs (courtesy of the Detroit Zoo)

Detroit Zoo

Detroit Zoo

Detroit Zoo

Detroit Zoo

Amirah, the zoo's 9-year-old lioness, gave birth to the cubs on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. The zoo said at the time that Amirah and the cubs will stay in their den and out of public view as they continue to grow.

"Healthy, thriving and already stealing hearts — this little pride is off to an excellent start," the zoo said in the post.