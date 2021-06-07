Watch
News

Actions

New program aims to get Detroiters better access to internet

Posted at 12:23 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 12:23:04-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Connect 313 and the Rocket Mortgage Classic announced a new program aimed at getting Detroiters more access to the internet.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit, will give a $50 monthly discount to internet access and a $100 one-time subsidy to Sligo or Detroiters.

It builds on the campaign from Rocket Mortgage and the tournament which helps bridge the digital divide in Detroit.

The program, EBB 313, goes live at 3 p.m. Monday.

Residents can call the center seeking reduced costs on their internet service.

Last year, the Rocket Mortgage Classic was able to invest $2.4 million to launch the Connect 313 Fund.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!