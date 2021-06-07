New program aims to get Detroiters better access to internet

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Connect 313 and the Rocket Mortgage Classic announced a new program aimed at getting Detroiters more access to the internet.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit, will give a $50 monthly discount to internet access and a $100 one-time subsidy to Sligo or Detroiters.

It builds on the campaign from Rocket Mortgage and the tournament which helps bridge the digital divide in Detroit.

The program, EBB 313, goes live at 3 p.m. Monday.

Residents can call the center seeking reduced costs on their internet service.

Last year, the Rocket Mortgage Classic was able to invest $2.4 million to launch the Connect 313 Fund.