New program gives refugees, asylees in Michigan rental aid; here's how to apply

The State of Michigan has launched a new program that will offer rental assistance for refugees in Michigan for up to a year.

The Newcomer Rental Subsidy provides rent aid from $300 to $500 per month, based on immigration status and household income.

It's from the Office of Global Michigan, which is part of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

"Many refugees and other newcomers face critical housing challenges, and this program will increase access to better and more affordable housing opportunities while supporting a more rapid social integration to refugees and other newcomer populations to Michigan," the website says.

To be eligible, a beneficiary must have an eligible immigration status as defined by the Office of Refugee Resettlement which includes: Refugees, Asylees, Special Immigration Visa (SIV), Victims of Human Trafficking, Cuban and Haitian entrants, Afghan Nationals, and Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees.

Other immigration statuses include individuals who arrived under the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan (CHNV) program; individuals who arrived under the Family Reunification Parole Process for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia, individuals with a pending asylum application, and other immigrant individuals on a case-by-case scenario.

For more information about the program, visit the Newcomer Rental Subsidy website.