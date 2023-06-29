New program provides scholarships for children, spouses of MI police, firefighters killed on-duty

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial, founded by Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard has launched a new scholarship program for children and spouses of Michigan police and firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The program, funded by private donors, is open to high school seniors or current undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree at a college, university, vocational or technical school or a certification or job training program. Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books or room and board. Scholarship amounts will vary based on the amount of eligible applicants.

“Part of the purpose and intent when we built the first statewide, combined police and fire memorial in the country, was to ensure that those brave men and women were never forgotten,” said Sheriff Bouchard. “It is also important that their family knew of the ongoing reverence and appreciation. This additional step allows us to support the children that are so horrifically impacted by losing a parent in the line of duty. Supporting their efforts for a better future is an exciting opportunity for us.“

“The Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial has done a phenomenal job of honoring those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice as well as recognizing their loved ones left behind,” said Arlene O’Rourke, mother of fallen officer Sgt. Patrick O’Rourke of West Bloomfield PD. “This scholarship is another way of showing compassion and concern as well as easing burdens along the way.”

Eligible applicants are required to submit a brief online application that includes a short statement of interest. Additional statements can be submitted to show how the award will contribute to the applicants’ educational goals and circumstances or need.

To apply, visit www.michiganfallenheroes.com/scholarship by July 30, 2023. All applications will be reviewed by the Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial Scholarship Committee.

“Awards will be announced by midAugust and presented on Aug. 21 at the 20th anniversary Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial Golf Outing at Oakhurst Golf and Country Club in Independence Township,” said Sheriff Bouchard.