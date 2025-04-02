New renderings released for Monroe Streetscape project in Greektown, set to be complete in 2026

Though construction began a couple of weeks ago, community leaders, business owners and more gathered for a groundbreaking of the Monroe Streetscape project in Greektown.

The project aims to reimagine four blocks of Monroe Street through Greektown, one of the most popular streets in Downtown Detroit, into a safer and more walkable public space.

See the latest renderings in the video below

Monroe Streetscape renderings for web

It's being branded as "A New Greektown: Honoring History, Embracing the Future" and will include wider sidewalks, greenery, flexible curbless lanes and more. The hope is to increase public safety, boost events and celebrate its history.

“This is a transformational project for Greektown that will help it remain a premier Detroit destination for another 100 years,” Greektown Neighborhood Partnership Board Chair and President Athina Papas said in a statement. “After extensive community engagement and overwhelming support, we’re proud to move forward with a vision that truly honors the history and Greek heritage of the neighborhood while reflecting what residents, businesses, and visitors want for the future of Monroe Street.”

Officials are reminding visitors that all businesses in Greektown remain open and pedestrian access is available to Monroe Street while the road is closed to traffic. Nearby parking in surface lots and garages are open, as is the Greektown People Mover stop.

Construction is set to be complete by the summer of 2026.