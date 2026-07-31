New renderings revealed for proposed I-75 caps in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — The plan to put three caps over I-75 in Downtown Detroit are taking the next step, nearly two years after first being announced.

For more than a year, several groups, including the Michigan Department of Transportation and City of Detroit, held meetings and took feedback on the I-75 Cap Feasibility Study.

The goal is to put three caps over I-75 in Downtown Detroit to reconnect neighborhoods divided by the highway.

According to officials, the study confirmed that the project is technically feasible, and featured more than 2,000 community responses, conversations and stories.

The three caps would be between John R. and Brush St. to the east, near Little Caesars Arena in the middle and near Grand River/Cass Tech/the new University of Michigan Center for Innovation to the west.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the Central Cap is planned to be a vibrant city hub for citywide celebrations. It would feature a performance pavilion, event lawn, outdoor cafe and other neighborhood amenities.

Downtown Detroit Partnership

Downtown Detroit Partnership

The East Cap is planned to be for reflection, memory and return, honoring Detroit's Black cultural legacy with gardens, walking paths, storytelling spaces and public art installations.

Downtown Detroit Partnership

To the west, officials say it will be playful, dynamic and urban, featuring a youth-oriented gathering space focused on recreation, education and community events, alongside sports courts, food trucks and shaded gathering areas.