New report reveals the most dangerous intersections in every metro Detroit county in 2024

Michigan Auto Law has released lists of the most dangerous intersections across Michigan, breaking them down by county.
The organization uses traffic data from Michigan State Police to identify the intersections with the highest number of reported car crashes.
According to Michigan Auto Law, about 30% of all fatal motor vehicle accidents in Michigan occur at intersections.
Below are the lists of the most dangerous intersections across metro Detroit counties
- 11 Mile/I-696 at Van Dyke in Warren - 185 crashes, 26 injuries
- 18 1/2 Mile at Van Dyke in Sterling Heights - 162 crashes, 12 injuries
- 10 Mile at I-94 in St. Clair Shores - 96 crashes, 21 injuries, 1 fatality
- 11 Mile/I-696 at Hoover in Warren - 86 crashes, 18 injuries, 1 fatality
- Hall Rd./M-59 at Hayes in Macomb Township - 76 crashes, 14 injuries
- Hall Rd. at Schoenherr in Sterling Heights - 76 crashes, 11 injuries
- 12 Mile at I-94 in St. Clair Shores - 75 crashes, 11 injuries, 1 fatality
- 11 Mile at Gratiot in Roseville - 72 crashes, 18 injuries
- Garfield at Hall Rd. in Macomb Township - 67 crashes, 19 injuries
- 23 Mile at I-94 in Chesterfield Township - 65 crashes, 13 injuries
- I-275 at Telegraph in Ash Township - 40 crashes, 1 injury
- Telegraph at Stewart in Frenchtown Township - 29 crashes, 11 injuries
- Cole at N. Monroe St. in Frenchtown Township - 24 crashes, 10 injuries
- Telegraph at Custer in Monroe - 19 crashes, seven injuries
- Elm Ave. at N. Monroe St. in Monroe - 18 crashes, 5 injuries
- Telegraph at Dunbar in Monroe Township - 16 crashes, 4 injuries
- I-75 at Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township - 14 crashes, 4 injuries
- Mall Rd. at Telegraph in Frenchtown Township - 14 crashes, 4 injuries
- Newport Rd. at Telegraph in Ash Township - 13 crashes, 5 injuries
- Lewis Ave. at W. Sterns Rd. in Bedford Township - 11 crashes, 3 injuries
- Martin Parkway at N. Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township - 151 crashes, 9 injuries
- Orchard Lake at 14 Mile in Farmington Hills - 109 crashes, 5 injuries
- Telegraph at 12 Mile in Southfield - 106 crashes, 23 injuries
- Dixie Highway at I-75 in Sprinfield Township - 80 crashes, 19 injuries
- Southfield at 11 Mile in Lathrup Village - 76 crashes, 38 injuries
- Oakley Park Rd. at Martin Parkway in Commerce Township - 69 crashes, 6 injuries
- Orchard Lake at 12 Mile in Farmington Hills - 65 crashes, 16 injuries
- Farminngton Rd. at W. Maple in West Bloomfield Township - 64 crashes, 7 injuries
- Crescent Lake Rd. at Highland in Waterford Township - 60 crashes, 22 injuries
- Livernois at W. Hamlin Rd. in Rochester Hills - 60 crashes, 4 injuries
- N. Hamilton at Washteanw in Ypsilanti - 132 crashes, 7 injuries
- State at W. Ellsworth in Ann Arbor - 85 crashes, 5 injuries
- Hogback at Washtenaw in Pittsfield Township - 41 crashes, 8 injuries
- Carpenter at E. Ellsworth in Pittsfield Township - 40 crashes, 6 injuries
- Carpenter at Packard in Pittsfield Township - 39 crashes, 14 injuries, 1 fatality
- Huron Parkway at Washtenaw in Ann Arbor - 35 crashes, 15 injuries
- E. Michigan Ave. at N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti - 35 crashes, 8 injuries
- Carpenter at W. Michigan Ave. in Pittsfield Township - 35 crashes, 6 injuries
- Packard at Platt in Ann Arbor - 31 crashes, 6 injuries
- Michigan Ave. at Prospect in Ypsilanti - 30 crashes, 20 injuries
- Schoolcraft at Telegraph in Redford Township - 137 crashes, 26 injuries
- Middlebelt at Schoolcraft in Livonia - 95 crashes, 14 injuries
- Joy Rd. at M-39 in Detroit - 78 crashes, 27 injuries
- 7 Mile at I-75 in Detroit - 69 crashes, 36 injuries
- Eureka at Telegraph in Taylor - 68 crashes, 36 injuries
- Dix Ave. at M-39 in Lincoln Park - 38 crashes, 22 injuries
- Conner at Gratiot in Detroit - 63 crashes, 34 injuries
- 8 Mile at Dequindre in Detroit - 61 crashes, 23 injuries, one fatality
- 8 Mile at I-75 in Detroit - 61 crashes, 17 injuries
- M-39 at Warren in Detroit - 61 crashes, 17 injuries
