New restaurant brings fresh dining experience to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new restaurant is bringing a fresh dining experience to downtown Rochester.

Harrison’s recently opened at the corner of Fourth Street and Main Street, taking over the space formerly occupied by D'Marco's Restaurant & Wine Bar.

Watch Tony's story in the video player below:

Inside Harrison’s: Rochester’s New Restaurant at 4th and Main

The restaurant is owned by Glenn Wilhelm, who also operates The Roxy entertainment venue in Rochester.

"We opened The Roxy three years ago, and we were drawing a lot of people into town that were having meals and dinner before shows at other places," Wilhelm said. "It's natural for us to try and get into the restaurant side as well."

Wilhelm said the goal is to make Harrison’s a gathering place for the community, offering both upscale dining and family-friendly options.

"We really want Harrison’s to be a real hometown locals place," he said. "We're looking for a spot where you can bring your wife for a nice steak dinner and a great bottle of wine, and then also come with the kids and family and have a great wood-fired pizza."

TONY GEFTOS Glenn Wilhelm is the owner of The Roxy entertainment venue and now Harrison's Restaurant and Wine Bar

The menu features a variety of offerings, including steaks, pasta dishes and wood-fired pizzas. One featured entree combines lemon pepper fettuccine with broiled salmon and a house-made lemon basil cream sauce with spinach.

Behind the bar, staff members prepare an assortment of signature cocktails, including the Honey and Thyme, Blackberry Heat and the Harrison Spritz.

The restaurant's wood-fired pizza oven is also a focal point of the kitchen, turning out traditional pizzas topped with ingredients such as fresh basil, sea salt and olive oil.

Community leaders say the addition of another occupied storefront is a positive development for downtown Rochester.

TONY GEFTOS Harrison's occupies the space formerly run as D'Marco's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

"We're happy to have no vacancies in downtown Rochester," said Tami Salisbury, president of the Rochester Rotary Club.

Juliane Morian, director of the Rochester Hills Public Library, praised the restaurant's atmosphere and location.

"Whether you're in the restaurant or window seating and watching all the people walking by, it's a fantastic place to dine," Morian said.

Owner Glenn Wilhelm said the restaurant reflects his family's ties to the community.

"I live in Rochester. My wife and I and our kids are in Rochester schools," Wilhelm said. "This is really our community here, and we're really happy to be here."

Harrison’s is located at Fourth Street and Main Street in downtown Rochester.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.