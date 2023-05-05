New restaurant coming to The Godfrey Hotel Detroit in fall of 2023

(WXYZ) — The Detroit restaurant scene is getting a new addition in the fall of 2023 with Hamilton, which will be on the ground floor of The Godfrey Hotel Detroit in Corktown.

According to a press release, Hamilton will serve up cuisine with local and seasonal ingredients through an “approachable, yet refined” dining experience. In addition to its dining room and bar, the restaurant, described as a neighborhood tavern, will have an outdoor terrace on Michigan Avenue.

The restaurant will be a product of a partnership between Oxford Capital Group, LLC, Detroit-based Hunter Pasteur and Detroit-based Chickpea Hospitality.

The 227-room Godfrey Hotel Detroit is slated to open this summer, with Hamilton expected to open in the fall. The luxury hotel is a few blocks from Michigan Central Station.

“Corktown is already a popular destination for food and drink in Downtown Detroit. We are excited to add to its offerings by introducing Hamilton’s to the neighborhood for guests and locals alike,” said Matthew Kalt, senior vice president and principal of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, in a press release.