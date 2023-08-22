New restaurants Experience Zuzu, Upstairs Bar opening Saturday in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Two new dining concepts will open Saturday in a renovated Downtown Detroit building.

The Elia Group, which owns Parc and Anchor Bar, announced the Iconic Collection restaurant concepts, "Experience Zuzu" and "Upstairs Bar," will open in Elia Group's 511 Woodward Building in Downtown Detroit. The grand opening is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 and reservations are available now.

The building is in reimagined and redesigned office space along Woodward Ave., south of Campus Martius. Other space includes a Capital One Cafe.

“An incredible amount of thought went into creating Experience Zuzu and Upstairs Bar,” Founder and CEO Zaid Elia said. “Along with iCrave, a world-renowned design firm, we curated a space to create a totally immersive and unforgettable iconic experience for our guests, unlike any other in downtown Detroit or even the Midwest.”

According to the group, Experience Zuzu will feature eclectic new Asian cuisine and is inspired by dining destinations Miami and Las Vegas. The goal is to "stimulate all the senses."

Experience Zuzu will feature hand-rolled sushi, appetizers, wok-fired specialties and much more, along with a full bar, a specially-sourced selection of sake, champagne and wine.

According to the Experience Zuzu website, the dinner menu will feature a variety of cold plates, sashimi, hot plates, rolled sushi, skewers, noodles and rice and more. There is also a lunch menu, happy hour menu, plus a variety of cocktails, wine, sake and more.

The Elia Group

Upstairs Bar will be on the second floor and will give an "over-the-top party vibe," with a lounge and club serving craft drinks, small plates and sushi.

"Upstairs Bar is a techno-fantasy brought to life, melding Detroit’s distinctive sound with Japan’s colorful anime aesthetic. Live DJs and a top-of-the-line sound system contribute to the edgy and exclusive party energy," a release said.

The Elia Group

For Experience Zuzu, there will also be a patio along Woodward Ave.