New Rocket Mortgage program helps home buyers get a loan with 1% down payment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Getting into a new home may have just gotten easier.

Rocket Mortgage is introducing a new home loan program to make buying a new place more affordable.

The program, One+, is expected to help millions of people nationwide.

Buyers will only need a 1% down payment. The Detroit-based lender will cover the remaining 2% needed for most conventional loans.

Program participants will also have the monthly insurance fee eliminated.

To qualify, a buyer must:



Have income that falls below 80% of the median income for the neighborhood

Meet a FICO score of 620 or better

Be looking to buy a single-unit primary residence

The initial down payment can be no more that 4.99% when combined with the 2% grant. One+ is available for first-time and repeat home buyers.

More information about the program can be found on Rocket Mortgage’s website.