New selfie museum opens Saturday in Downtown Detroit; see inside

(Bedrock Detroit)
The Selfie Museum of Detroit opens Saturday, Oct. 23 in Downtown Detroit
Posted at 7:01 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 07:01:12-04

(WXYZ) — A new selife museum in Downtown Detroit is officially opening on Saturday.

The Selife Museum of Detroit was co-founded by Detroiter Kelli Cooke and her 14-year-old daughter, Jordyn Watson.

Inside, there are more than 20 different scenes for your social media profiles, and the owners say it's the perfect spot for a date night, day out with friends and family or team-building event.

It's located at 719 Griswold St. inside the Chrysler House building in Downtown Detroit.

 

For more information, please visit SelfieMuseumofDetroit.com or follow them on Instagram at @SelfieMuseumofDetroit.

 

 

