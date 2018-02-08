New study finds more people driving while dangerously tired

(WXYZ) - More people are driving while they are dangerously tired, according to a new report from AAA.

The new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety used in-vehicle dash-cam video from more than 700 crashes and confirmed that drowsy driving is way higher than officials think.

They say it's difficult to detect drowsiness following a crash and that's why it's one of the most underreported traffic safety issues.

Researchers from the study found that drowsiness was to blame in 9.5 percent of all crashes and 10.8 percent of crashes resulting in major property damage.

Also, 29 percent of the drivers from the study admitted to drowsy driving, while nearly all said it's a serious threat and unacceptable behavior.

AAA recommends that drivers should travel at the times of day when they are normally awake, avoid heavy foods and avoid medication that causes drowsiness or other impairment.

For longer trips, they say drivers should break every two hours or 100 miles, travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving.