New Taco Fest coming to Royal Oak 4th of July weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new taco festival is coming to downtown Royal Oak Fourth of July weekend.

The Royal Oak Taco Fest is happening Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4 in the areas of South Main Street/CN Railroad, West Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets and South Washington Avenue.

Organizers say tacos, tequila, music, mariachis and more will be offered during the four-day, Mexican-themed, family-friendly festival.

More than 35 taquerias, taco trucks and other eateries will be present. Participating businesses include Tacos El Rodeo, Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck and Vegan Nova Taco Food Truck. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite tacos.

The festival is being led by Jon Witz of Jonathan Witz and Associates, which is known for several area events including Arts, Beats & Eats, Winter Blast Royal Oak and Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and the Downtown Development Authority are sponsoring the event.

“We’re excited to be offering a new, deliciously fun-filled Fourth of July weekend to celebrate great food, drinks and a little Mexican culture with the entire family in downtown Royal Oak,” Witz said in a statement. “The Royal Oak Taco Fest will serve as a great opportunity to showcase metro Detroit’s finest tacos and impressive musical talent to kick off the summer.”

Also at the event will be a Margarita “Fro-Zone,” Lucha Libre wrestling, timed taco eating contests, hot pepper challenges, strolling mariachis, a special kids area and a splash pad.

Admission costs $7 in advance and $10 at festival gates. The festival’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 1 through July 3. On July 4, the festival will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking will operate as normal, with structures offering two hours of free parking and 75 cents per hour after that.

For more information, visit royaloaktacofest.com or call 248-541-7550.