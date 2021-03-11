New transportation economic development grant will support 241 new jobs in Oakland, Macomb counties

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation has awarded a state Transportation Economic Development Fund grant that will support 241 new jobs in Oakland and Macomb counties.

The governor's office says the grant will help fund infrastructure improvements related to Avancez, LLC's new manufacturing facility on the site of the former Hazel Park Raceay.

"Every Michigander deserves to drive on our roads safely, without blowing a tire or cracking a windshield," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. "This partnership between Avancez and Ashley Capital moves us toward that goal while creating good jobs for Michigan workers. I am pleased that we were able to collaborate with these companies and Macomb and Oakland counties to fix these roads. Along with the Rebuilding Michigan plan, this partnership will create jobs for Michiganders and improve our state’s infrastructure. Let's get it done."

Avancez specializes in assembling complex modules for installation in OEM assembly plants throughout North America.

Avancez secured a 10-year contract with General Motors to provide a variety of assembled modules for its upcoming Factory ZERO complex at the site of the former Detroit/Hamtramck plant, also a TEDF grant recipient earlier this year.

To meet this increased demand, Avancez acquired additional manufacturing space on the site of the former Hazel Park Raceway, an Ashley Capital redevelopment project called the Tri-County Commerce Center.

Ashley Capital is redeveloping the site of the former Hazel Park Raceway. Avancez will occupy slightly more than half of one of the buildings that Ashley Capital has built.

The grant will help support work performed by the Macomb County Department of Roads, including rebuilding Dequindre Road from Oakgrove Street to 10 Mile Road.

Planned work also includes widening the road to allow for increased commercial truck traffic and a continuous left-turn lane, upgrades to the existing signal at Woodward Heights Boulevard/Stephens Road, and the addition of a signal at Oakgrove Avenue, which will allow for safer access to the Tri-County Commerce Center.