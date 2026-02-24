New TV show starring Jalen Rose as a Detroit school principal debuted Monday

A new TV show premiered on Monday set in Detroit, about Detroit and featuring Detroit's own Jalen Rose.

"South West High" is about a retired professional basketball player who returns to his struggling alma mater as a principal with the goal to turn the school around for the better.

Monday was the big premiere of the first episode at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit.

Rose is the executive producer and star of the show, and it's also from Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores.

On Monday, Rose was in attendance along with the cast and fellow students of the school, some of whom were also extras in the show.

Rose told us it was an absolute dream for him to put a show like this together, seeing the determination and resilience of students and educators who walk the halls of his academy and create this fictional story honoring the city and our roots.

“There’s so many things about Detroiters that I want to highlight all of the time. And Southwest High is going to show all sides," Rose said. "There’s gonna be something in this series that you’re like 'oh, that did happen to me when I was in high school' and so that’s the purpose and it's Detroit, we represent each other.”

The show is now streaming on Tubi with five, hour-long episodes that will be airing weekly.