New claimants for unemployment benefits must register with Michigan Works! starting November 7

(WXYZ) — Unemployed workers who plan to file a new claim for benefits will now be required to register for work with Michigan Works!, beginning November 7.

Claimants will need to register either in-person or by virtual appointment.

“Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Julia Dale said. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult."

To register for work, claimants must complete the following steps:

First, visit MiTalent.org to create a job seeker profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

Second, meet with staff from a local Michigan Works! Service Center either virtually or in-person at least one business day before the first certification (claimants must certify bi-weekly that they are eligible for benefits).

Visit the UIA website at Michigan.gov/UIA for more information about work registration.

For a list of local Michigan Works! Service Centers, visit MichiganWorks.org or call (800) 285-WORKS.

