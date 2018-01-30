New video games come with big hidden costs

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Video games have evolved year-to-year at a rapid pace. You no longer simply buy a video game, plug it in and play. These days you have online gaming, multi-player modes and add-ons.

The new trend of gaming is a treasure box of sorts. Some call them loot boxes — others call them prize crates, or digital treasure chests — regardless of what you call them they cost money without the gamer always knowing what is inside of the crate.

The idea behind loot boxes is to purchase items that will speed up your progression in a game.

12-year-old gamer Lilly Hamnett said she uses loot boxes because she has less time than her brothers to play video games. Typically, she spends her allowance on the loot boxes.

“She’s allowed to make decisions about how she spends her money and, so, she sometimes chooses to buy loot boxes,” said Lilly’s mom, Robin Hamnett.

Not everyone is keen to the idea — Chris Lee, a state representative in Hawaii, has begun to fight back agains the practice that is becoming commonplace in video games. He compares the loot boxes to slot machines.

“It could be something of value,” said Rep. Lee. “It could be something virtually worthless. They’ve really been set up to exploit a lot of folks out there who play games, especially those who are young adults who are not cognitively mature enough.”

There’s not enough research to know if loot boxes can contribute to unhealthy gambling practices down the road, but researchers like Dr. Timothy Fong of UCLA’s Gambling Studies program, does say that video game addiction is very real and they’re doing more and more research on “Internet Gaming Disorder,” and emerging diagnosis. Dr. Fong says it’s important to remember that gaming should bring joy. If it’s impairing regular activities or impacting physical or mental health, contact a professional.

The gaming industry doesn’t buy the concern. We reached out to the Entertainment Software Association which says, “Loot boxes are a voluntary feature meant to enhance the in-game experience and is not gambling.”

But one thing is for sure, game makers are taking notice of the loot box debate. Electronic Arts recently announced that loot boxes in Star Wars Battlefront 2 are free in the latest update.

That move came after a massive online pushback of randomized crate boxes, which is what initially drew the attention of Rep. Lee and other governments. Before the update people were spending large amounts of money to enhance gameplay not knowing what they would ultimately receive in return.

Meanwhile, Apple’s new policy says apps must now be transparent about the odds of attaining randomized goods, before consumers actually purchase.

Lilly’s mom says her daughter is simply having fun trying to beat her brothers and, as a parent, she will take the lead when it comes to monitoring her daughter’s spending adding, “I don't think that needs to be left up to a third party. I think that's about teaching your kids how to be responsible and that's something that should be taught at home.”