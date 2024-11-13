New video shows paving work being done on Gordie Howe International Bridge

(WXYZ) — New video released from the Gordie Howe International Bridge shows paving work being done on the new international crossing.

The video was posted to the bridge's YouTube page on Tuesday and then a photo gallery showing the work was posted on Wednesday.

Back in May, the final steps began to connect the bridge deck, and in July, a celebration was held on the bridge deck marking its completion, making it an official border crossing.

WATCH BELOW: Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck

Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck

Now that the bridge deck is connected, officials say work will continue on installing electrical, drainage and fire suppression systems.

Crews have also been installing lighting systems, including aesthetic, roadway, pedestrian, navigation lighting and more.

WATCH BELOW: Man in iconic Gordie Howe Bridge photo is 2nd generation ironworker from Southgate

Man in iconic Gordie Howe Bridge photo is 2nd generation ironworker from Southgate

Crews also have to re-stress the 216 stay cables that connect the deck to the towers to accommodate the changes in weight load.

I hope this detailed response will work for you and your team about progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Construction is also continuing on the back spans and approach spans extending island connecting to both the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry.

Officials say that Canadian Port of Entry, construction on 11 structures is underway and in different stages, as well as inspection lanes and toll booths. At the U.S. Port of Entry, construction is advancing on 13 structures and on 36 primary inspection lanes.

WATCH BELOW: Bridge deck of Gordie Howe International Bridge is complete

Bridge deck of Gordie Howe international Bridge is complete

Final work includes safety and emergency features – which include barriers separating vehicle traffic from the multi-use path, fencing on the side of the bridge, security cameras and three emergency call boxes.

Finally, a peregrine falcon nesting box is one of the last elements to be put in place. It's design is complete and it's set to be constructed and installed in 2025.

The bridge is officially set to open to traffic in the fall of 2025.