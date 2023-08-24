New virtual golf and simulated billiards space set for old Kmart in Clinton Twp.

The Clinton Township Planning Commission is set to vote on a special use permit Thursday for a new project.

It's for "Canteen Golf and Billiards," which is expected to go inside a former KMart that shut down five years ago on Garfield in Clinton Township.

We're told the space will feature virtual golf simulators and augmented reality billiards.

It will be a laid-back atmosphere with a military theme, as the owner is a decorated Army veteran.

In all, it's expected there will be 12 different simulators, along with food and drinks for people coming to play.