New Wayne County Criminal Justice Center evacuated after reports of natural gas odor

The new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to an odor of natural gas, 7 News Detroit has learned.

It includes the Third Circuit Court, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and Wayne County Clerk's Office.

The CJC is located near I-75 and Warren, off of Russell St., in Detroit.

A Detroit Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to 7 News Detroit that DFD responded on a report of a natural gas odor

WATCH BELOW: Wayne County's new jail struggles with fights, floods, suicide attempt

Earlier this month, 7Investigator Ross Jones reported on several issues at the new Wayne County Jail in the weeks since it opened. That includes floods, fights and an attempted suicide by an inmate.

The turbulent rollout has caused frustration among deputies and lawyers, who say the state-of-the-art facility has not turned out to be the panacea that some officials promised.

“We were told that all of the things and issues that we had at the previous jails would not be an issue at the new facility,” said Allen Cox, president of the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “That has not been the case.”

In response to questions about the problems associated with the jail’s opening, sheriff’s office spokesman Ed Foxworth referred 7 News Detroit to an earlier statement issued by county that said in part:

We understand, much like a new house, there are kinks that need to be worked out and our team, in partnership with the other stakeholders, are up to the task. As we look 6 months to a year from now, we look forward to sharing the stories of how citizens are experiencing an even greater level of service than what they already are.

