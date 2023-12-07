'New Year's Rockin' Eve' will feature Janelle Monáe, Green Day, Ludacris, Reneé Rapp and more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2024 on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" from Times Square, with satellite locations in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The LA party boasts a star-studded lineup: the original "Barbie Girl" band Aqua, R&B up-and-comer Coco Jones, "What It Is" singer Doechii, pop belter Ellie Goulding, pop-punks Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Seacrest inherited ABC's legendary "New Year's Rockin' Eve" from Dick Clark.

The 2023 "New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration will air Dec. 31 on ABC.