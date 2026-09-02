New York bar Ray's officially opens Detroit location in Parker's Alley

(WXYZ) — A new bar has officially opened in Detroit's Parker Alley. The bar is called Ray's and aims to be a hometown bar, expanding to Detroit as its fourth location.

The bar is a partnership between New York-based Authentic Hospitality, and NoHo Hospitality, which operates several bars in Detroit.

Ray's Hometown Detroit Bar

This is the fourth Ray's location in the country, with others in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Miami. Each bar is designed specifically for the city its located, and has longtime collaborators and partners, including actors Justin Theroux and Nicholas Braun.

"The best hometown bars make you feel like you belong," says Carlos Quirarte, co-founder of Authentic Hospitality. "It's about familiarity, genuine hospitality and creating a place people can rely on, whether it's their first visit or their hundredth. Everything else, like the design, the food and the drinks, is there to support that feeling. We wanted Ray's to feel like it's always been part of Detroit, somewhere people return to because they're always welcomed like a regular."

Ray's Hometown Detroit Bar

The food menu offers elevated takes on classic bar fare, like burgers, hot dogs and fries, plus shareable snacks.

Ray's Hometown Detroit Bar

The drinks, they say, balance "quality and approachability" with martinis and cocktails with twists, frozen drinks, local beers and a "perfectly-poured Guinness."

Ray's officially opened to the public on Tuesday, and is located at 19. E Grand River Ave. in Parker's Alley.