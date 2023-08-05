Watch Now
New York City high school student charged with hate-motivated murder in killing of dancer

Tracie Van Auken / AP
Posted at 4:21 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 16:21:00-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend.

Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley, who was gay.

Authorities declined to release the defendant's name. Sibley was fatally stabbed in the torso on July 29 at a Brooklyn gas station.

His death has sparked outrage and prompted tributes from celebrities including Beyoncé and Spike Lee.

