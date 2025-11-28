Newborn baby dropped off on porch of Detroit home; here's Michigan's Safe Delivery law

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a newborn baby was dropped off on the porch of a home on Detroit's west side late Thursday night.

We're told the newborn was dropped off on the porch of a home on Cruse St., which off of Fenkell between Schaefer and Hubbell.

The baby was taken to Children's Hospital and is being evaluated.

Under Michigan's Safe Delivery law, a parent or parents can safely and legally surrender their newborn, no more than 3 days old.

The law states that the newborn may be given to a uniformed employee who is inside and on duty at any hospital, fire department, police station, or to an EMT or paramedic by calling 911.

The newborn will be placed for adoption.