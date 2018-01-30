Newest way to Vape looks like a computer flash drive

(WXYZ) - A small device is causing big trouble for teens, their parents and their school. It looks like a computer flash drive. But look again - it is an E-Cigarette or a Vape.

It is a Juul. It is likely well known among the teens in a high school near you or they soon will learn about it.

Because they are not controlled, Juul and Vaping have a huge marketing advantage over cigarettes as the Tobacco Control Act of 2009 bans flavors to reduce the number of children who start to smoke.

“It is all about the marketing. They’re preying on adolescents. It is going to be a brand name, Juuling, Juul. They’ve only been out since 2015,” says Scott Masi an addiction specialist with the Brighton Center for Addiction.

Juuling is not as harsh to inhale, it comes in fruit and other flavors, it does not create an odor and it does not create smoke.

“I know a lot of kids use it in the classroom,” says Eileen Gorman who is now 19 and started smoking in high school. “They’ll just lean in, take a hit and exhale into their jacket.”

On average 1 in 5 teens are using cigarettes or vapes.

Many school administrators are not aware of the Juul.

Matthew Dailey is Principal at Hazel Park High School.

“Prior to today, I did not know anything about that,” Dailey said.

He added it is alarming, “That’s a public health hazard. For me that’s information I’m taking back to our staff.”

Juul responded to the controversy to 7 Action News with a statement that reads in part:

JUUL Labs’ mission is to eliminate cigarette smoking by offering existing adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. JUUL is not intended for anyone else. We strongly condemn the use of our product by minors.

There is no Surgeon General’s warning on a Juul pack. Many people are hoping regulators and lawmakers will take action on this.