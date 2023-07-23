Newly refurbished basketball court & mural unveiled in Flint's William Durant Park

FLINT, MICH (WXYZ) — The FlintNOW Foundation, created by Detroit Pistons owner and Flint native Tom Gores, joined the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission and Flint native Jamiersen Green to unveil a freshly refurbished basketball court and mural on Saturday in William Durant Park on the city’s north side.

The court marks the third park the group refurbished in the city of Flint. Windiate Park was completed last summer and resurfacing at Riverside West Park was completed earlier this week. Funding for the three park projects is provided in part by a $10,000 grant from the FlintNOW Foundation.

“The best solutions always start on the ground, with neighbors joining hands and rolling up their sleeves to bring their vision and creativity to life,” said Gores. “I’m proud we could help bring this group together again to be impactful in another Flint neighborhood. Kids and families on the north side deserve more safe and inspiring places to play.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by representatives from all the organizations involved in the parks project: FlintNOW, Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission (GCPRC), Leader Quality (a multidimensional creative agency founded by Green), and the Detroit Pistons, including Flint Beecher

standout point guard Monte Morris, who joined the team this summer.

“Our vision is to create equitable parks and open spaces in Flint and Genesee County. Change takes people who care about their community and work to make those spaces beautiful and usable.,” said Nancy Edwards, Recreation Programs and Grants Officer and Director of Keep Genesee County Beautiful for the Genesee County Parks. “We are grateful to Tom Gores, FlintNOW, Jamiersen Green and all the neighbors, friends, family, and partners that have come together to transform another neighborhood park.”

The idea for the parks program originated with Green, an artist and Flint native who had previously worked with the Pistons organization and approached the FlintNOW Foundation about working together on the courts project. The court mural unveiled Saturday in Durant Park was designed by Green with input from community stakeholders.

“The artwork on this year's court is an extension of our design at Windiate Park featuring arms of the community reaching out for a common goal,” said Green. “The arms of the community encompassing a heart-shaped basketball symbolizing the restoration of joy, love, peace and power to the north side, and Flint as a whole.”