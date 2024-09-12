Watch Now
News

Actions

Newly restored Dante Alighieri monument unveiled today on Belle Isle

Monument on Belle Isle
Scripps
Monument on Belle Isle<br/>
Monument on Belle Isle
Posted

(WXYZ) — The newly restored Dante Alighieri monument was officially unveiled today on Belle Isle by the Consulate of Italy in Detroit and the Dante Aligheri Society of Michigan

Dante Alighieri Michigan President Lia Adelfi was joined by Consul Allegra Baistrocchi and local leaders to mark the special event on Thursday.

Alighieri is Italy’s most respected poet, and the monument on Belle Isle is meant to symbolize and celebrate the Italian-American community in Detroit.

The event was part of the LoveITDetroit project.

The project was established in 2021 to help celebrate Italian culture in the city.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shout out your favorite teacher or best friend!