Watch
News

Actions

News Kids on the Block announce new tour, including Little Caesars Arena show

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Mosenfelder
<p>SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Singers Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight of New Kids On The Block perform on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)</p>
New Kids On The Block announce 'The Mixtape Tour' with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson
Posted at 5:49 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 17:49:34-04

(WXYZ) — The New Kids on the Block are coming back to Detroit as part of a new tour.

The boy band announced the Mixtape Tour 2022 Monday, saying "The Party Continues." It will include special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

NKOTB will make their first Michigan stop in Grand Rapids at the Van Andel Arena on June 16, 2022, and will return for a June 23, 2022 show at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, before headlining a show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The tour begins Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Cincinnati and ends July 23, 2020, in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7.

The last time New Kids on the Block played Detroit was in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!