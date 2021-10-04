News Kids on the Block announce new tour, including Little Caesars Arena show

(WXYZ) — The New Kids on the Block are coming back to Detroit as part of a new tour.

The boy band announced the Mixtape Tour 2022 Monday, saying "The Party Continues." It will include special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

NKOTB will make their first Michigan stop in Grand Rapids at the Van Andel Arena on June 16, 2022, and will return for a June 23, 2022 show at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, before headlining a show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The tour begins Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Cincinnati and ends July 23, 2020, in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7.

The last time New Kids on the Block played Detroit was in 2019.

