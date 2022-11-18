Watch Now
NewsNews Photo Gallery

A look behind the scenes at our Light Up The Season special

We're taking you behind at the scenes as the WXYZ-TV crew prepares for our Light Up The Season special from the Detroit tree lighting in Campus Martius Park.

thumbnail_IMG_1737.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1736.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1734.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1733.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1722.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1732.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1731.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1729.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1730.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1728.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1727.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1726.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1725.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV thumbnail_IMG_1724.jpeg Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonPhoto by: WXYZ-TV

A look behind the scenes at our Light Up The Season special

close-gallery
  • thumbnail_IMG_1737.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1736.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1734.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1733.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1722.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1732.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1731.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1729.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1730.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1728.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1727.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1726.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1725.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1724.jpeg

Share

Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Behind the Scenes at Light Up The SeasonWXYZ-TV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next