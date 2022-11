Crowds converge in downtown Detroit for 2022 'Light Up the Season'

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

2022 "Light Up the Season" in downtown Detroit on Nov. 18, 2022. WXYZ-TV

2022 "Light Up the Season" in downtown Detroit on Nov. 18, 2022. WXYZ-TV

2022 "Light Up the Season" in downtown Detroit on Nov. 18, 2022. WXYZ-TV

2022 "Light Up the Season" in downtown Detroit on Nov. 18, 2022. WXYZ-TV

2022 "Light Up the Season" in downtown Detroit on Nov. 18, 2022. WXYZ-TV

2022 "Light Up the Season" in downtown Detroit on Nov. 18, 2022. WXYZ-TV

Prev 1 / Ad Next