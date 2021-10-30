Gallery: See the best photos from Michigan vs. Michigan State

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) stiff arms Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, left, dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Michigan's DJ Turner during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, left, dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Michigan's DJ Turner during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

In this photo provided by Rollins College, school officials unveil a sculpture honoring alumnus and beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, on campus in Winter Park, Fla. (Scott Cook/Rollins College via AP) Scott Cook/AP

Michigan's Andrel Anthony, right, and A.J. Henning (3) celebrate Anthony's touchdown reception during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

Michigan's R.J. Moten (6) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State's Jalen Nailor (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (97) eyes a loose ball in front of Michigan State's AJ Arcuri during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Hutchinson recovered the ball in the end zone for an apparent touchdown until the Michigan State runner was ruled down. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III celebrates his touchdown against Michigan during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws a pass during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)

Prev 1 / Ad Next