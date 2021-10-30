Watch
Gallery: See the best photos from Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan took on Michigan State from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday. It was the first time both teams were ranked in the top 10 in decades. See some of the best photos.

Hassan Haskins, Angelo Grose
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) stiff arms Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)
Kenneth Walker III, DJ Turner
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, left, dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Michigan's DJ Turner during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)
Kenneth Walker III, DJ Turner
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, left, dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Michigan's DJ Turner during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)
Mister Rogers Sculpture
In this photo provided by Rollins College, school officials unveil a sculpture honoring alumnus and beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, on campus in Winter Park, Fla. (Scott Cook/Rollins College via AP)Photo by: Scott Cook/AP
Andrel Anthony, A.J. Henning
Michigan's Andrel Anthony, right, and A.J. Henning (3) celebrate Anthony's touchdown reception during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)
R.J. Moten, Jalen Nailor
Michigan's R.J. Moten (6) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State's Jalen Nailor (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)
Aidan Hutchinson, AJ Arcuri
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (97) eyes a loose ball in front of Michigan State's AJ Arcuri during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Hutchinson recovered the ball in the end zone for an apparent touchdown until the Michigan State runner was ruled down. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III celebrates his touchdown against Michigan during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)
Payton Thorne
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws a pass during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)Photo by: (AP)

