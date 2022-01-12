Watch
NewsNews Photo Gallery

Photo gallery: Construction continues on Michigan Central Station

These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Michigan Central Station January 2022 -5.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station
Michigan Central StationPhoto by: WXYZ
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -4.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -6.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 - 1.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -3.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -2.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -11.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -10.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -16.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -7.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -8.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -9.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -15.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -14.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -13.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -12.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -19.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -20.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -21.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -22.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -18.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -17.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -24.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Michigan Central Station January 2022 -23.png
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.Photo by: (WXYZ)

Photo gallery: Construction continues on Michigan Central Station

close-gallery
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -5.png
  • Michigan Central Station
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -4.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -6.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 - 1.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -3.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -2.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -11.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -10.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -16.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -7.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -8.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -9.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -15.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -14.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -13.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -12.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -19.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -20.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -21.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -22.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -18.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -17.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -24.png
  • Michigan Central Station January 2022 -23.png

Share

These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
Michigan Central StationWXYZ
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
These new photos show inside Michigan Central Station as construction continues in January 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 or early 2023.(WXYZ)
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next