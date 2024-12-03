Watch Now
YOUR PHOTOS: Holiday light displays in metro Detroit

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked people to share photos of their best holiday light displays! Here's a gallery showing off the incredible shows.

LDixon Sterling Heights.jpg LDixon - Sterling HeightsPhoto by: LDixon Sterling Heights Jeff Collins Oak Park.jpg Jeff Collins - Oak ParkPhoto by: Jeff Collins Oak Park Rochelle Podsiad - Wyandotte.jpg Rochelle Podsiad - WyandottePhoto by: Rochelle Podsiad - Wyandotte
 Screenshot 2024-12-03 at 8.47.35 AM.png "Our little house in LivoniaPhoto by: Ashley Sudz shirley.jpg "I don't have room for a tree but I have a window and my ornaments can be enjoyed inside and outside. I'm in Westland."Photo by: Shirley A. Gorris Smith Screenshot 2024-12-03 at 8.49.02 AM.png TroyPhoto by: Patty Webster romulus.jpg Romulus.Photo by: Jim and Pamela Kulczyk clintontwp.jpg Clinton TownshipPhoto by: Cassandra Kus mario.jpg Macomb Twp.Photo by: Mario Evola flat rock.jpg "Merry Xmas from Flat Rock"Photo by: Nancy Ann Tankersley

