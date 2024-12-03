YOUR PHOTOS: Holiday light displays in metro Detroit
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked people to share photos of their best holiday light displays! Here's a gallery showing off the incredible shows.
LDixon - Sterling HeightsPhoto by: LDixon Sterling Heights Jeff Collins - Oak ParkPhoto by: Jeff Collins Oak Park Rochelle Podsiad - WyandottePhoto by: Rochelle Podsiad - Wyandotte
"Our little house in LivoniaPhoto by: Ashley Sudz "I don't have room for a tree but I have a window and my ornaments can be enjoyed inside and outside. I'm in Westland."Photo by: Shirley A. Gorris Smith TroyPhoto by: Patty Webster Romulus.Photo by: Jim and Pamela Kulczyk Clinton TownshipPhoto by: Cassandra Kus Macomb Twp.Photo by: Mario Evola "Merry Xmas from Flat Rock"Photo by: Nancy Ann Tankersley
