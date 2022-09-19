Photo gallery: Scenes from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Share Facebook

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool) AP

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is loaded on to a gun carriage pulled by Royal Navy soldiers to go from Westminster Hall for her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool) Nariman El-Mofty/AP

Members of the Royal Navy march along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP) AP

People arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral Of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Guests arrive prior to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) AP

A guardsman takes his position ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool) AP

Police officers walk down The Mall, central London, on the day of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.(Martin Rickett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

US President Joe Biden, center, and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP) AP

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive at Westminster Abbey before the the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried inside for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool) AP

Yeoman of the Guard arrive before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) AP

A piper plays a lament piper aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia, moored in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP) AP

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) AP

US President Joe Biden accompanied by the First Lady Jill Biden arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP) AP

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) AP

King Charles III is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) AP

Princess Anne is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) AP

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Britain's Prince Edward walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) AP

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Hall for her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool) AP

US President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. ( James Manning/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Zara Tindall walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha walk outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Britain's Prince Edward walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) AP

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is loaded on to a gun carriage pulled by Royal Navy soldiers to go from Westminster Hall for her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool) AP

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center right, and Prince George, center, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) AP

King Charles III, left, and Prince William sit in car on their way to attend the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/David Cliff, Pool) AP

Britain's Prince Edward is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP) AP

King Charles III and Prince William are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, and the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife, behind, arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) AP

Camilla, the Queen Consort, sits in a car before attending the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/David Cliff, Pool) AP

Prince William sits in car on his way to attend the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/David Cliff, Pool) AP

Former Spanish King Juan Carlos, his wife Sofia, left, King Willem-Alexander, center and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, right, arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) AP

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is loaded on to a gun carriage pulled by Royal Navy soldiers to go from Westminster Hall for her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool) AP

Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard take part in the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) AP

Dignitaries arrive inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte, left, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) AP

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, left, arrives with her husband Hugh O'Leary at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. ( James Manning/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) AP

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) AP

King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of their mother Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool) AP

International heads of state and other dignitaries arrive at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. ( James Manning/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Britain's Prince Harry and Princess Anne attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Britain's Prince William attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Prince Harry, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and Prince Andrew walk behind The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it proceeds towards Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP) AP

From left, Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips arrive at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 19, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Britain's Prince Andrew, Peter Phillips, Timothy Laurence and Prince Harry attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby speaking during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) AP

People get emotional as the procession starts on the day of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Marko Djurica/Pool Photo via AP) AP

The Duke of Gloucester, Tim Laurence, Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it proceeds towards Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey for the funeral service of late Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) AP

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Mourners pause for two minutes silence during the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool) AP

