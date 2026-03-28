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Photo gallery: Scenes from the 2nd PWHL Takeover Tour game in Detroit

The second PWHL Takeover Tour game in Detroit for 2026 brought thousands of fans from across the area as the New York Sirens take on the Montreal Victoire. See photos from the arena and pregame party.

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Photo gallery: Scenes from the 2nd PWHL Takeover Tour game in Detroit

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