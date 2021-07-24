Watch
NewsNews Photo Gallery

Photo gallery: Severe storms cause damage across metro Detroit on Saturday night

Severe thunderstorms that came with tornado warnings for three counties left a path of damage throughout metro Detroit on Saturday night. Here are photos from WXYZ viewers.

thumbnail_Pic 8.jpeg
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021Photo by: (Sondra VanCamp)
IMG_4238.JPG
Storm damage in Armada from Saturday night's severe storms.Photo by: (WXYZ)
IMG_4240.JPG
Storm damage in Armada from Saturday night's severe storms.Photo by: (WXYZ)
thumbnail_Pic 1.jpeg
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021Photo by: (Sondra VanCamp)
thumbnail_Pic 7.jpeg
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021Photo by: (Sondra VanCamp)
thumbnail_Pic 5.jpeg
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021Photo by: (Sondra VanCamp)
thumbnail_Pic 4.jpeg
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021Photo by: (Sondra VanCamp)
thumbnail_Pic 3.jpeg
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021Photo by: (Sondra VanCamp)
thumbnail_Pic 2.jpeg
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021Photo by: (Sondra VanCamp)
IMG_4238.JPG
Storm damage in Armada from Saturday night's severe storms.Photo by: (WXYZ)
IMG_4240.JPG
Storm damage in Armada from Saturday night's severe storms.Photo by: (WXYZ)
Armada Damage-1.jpg
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.Photo by: (April Gandini)
Armada Damage-6.jpg
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.Photo by: (April Gandini)
Armada Damage-5.jpg
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.Photo by: (April Gandini)
Armada Damage-4.jpg
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.Photo by: (April Gandini)
Armada Damage-3.jpg
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.Photo by: (April Gandini)
Armada Damage-2.jpg
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.Photo by: (April Gandini)
thumbnail_Pic 8.jpeg
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021Photo by: (Sondra VanCamp)
IMG_1301.jpeg
Photos show damage to a BP gas station at Lincoln and John R. in Madison Heights after severe storms on Saturday night.Photo by: (Robyn Anderson)
thumbnail_IMG_1300.jpeg
Photos show damage to a BP gas station at Lincoln and John R. in Madison Heights after severe storms on Saturday night.Photo by: (Robyn Anderson)

Photo gallery: Severe storms cause damage across metro Detroit on Saturday night

close-gallery
  • thumbnail_Pic 8.jpeg
  • IMG_4238.JPG
  • IMG_4240.JPG
  • thumbnail_Pic 1.jpeg
  • thumbnail_Pic 7.jpeg
  • thumbnail_Pic 5.jpeg
  • thumbnail_Pic 4.jpeg
  • thumbnail_Pic 3.jpeg
  • thumbnail_Pic 2.jpeg
  • IMG_4238.JPG
  • IMG_4240.JPG
  • Armada Damage-1.jpg
  • Armada Damage-6.jpg
  • Armada Damage-5.jpg
  • Armada Damage-4.jpg
  • Armada Damage-3.jpg
  • Armada Damage-2.jpg
  • thumbnail_Pic 8.jpeg
  • IMG_1301.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1300.jpeg

Share

Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021(Sondra VanCamp)
Storm damage in Armada from Saturday night's severe storms.(WXYZ)
Storm damage in Armada from Saturday night's severe storms.(WXYZ)
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021(Sondra VanCamp)
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021(Sondra VanCamp)
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021(Sondra VanCamp)
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021(Sondra VanCamp)
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021(Sondra VanCamp)
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021(Sondra VanCamp)
Storm damage in Armada from Saturday night's severe storms.(WXYZ)
Storm damage in Armada from Saturday night's severe storms.(WXYZ)
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.(April Gandini)
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.(April Gandini)
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.(April Gandini)
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.(April Gandini)
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.(April Gandini)
Photos show severe damage in Armada after a potential tornado blew through the area on Saturday night, July 22.(April Gandini)
Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021(Sondra VanCamp)
Photos show damage to a BP gas station at Lincoln and John R. in Madison Heights after severe storms on Saturday night.(Robyn Anderson)
Photos show damage to a BP gas station at Lincoln and John R. in Madison Heights after severe storms on Saturday night.(Robyn Anderson)
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next