Photo gallery: Stellantis unveils all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV
Stellantis unveiled the all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV pickup truck on Wednesday at the New York Auto Show.
2025 Ram 1500 REV front three-quartersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV rear three-quartersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV front three-quartersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV front three-quartersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV frontPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV frontPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV rear three-quartersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV frontPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV hood badgePhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV hood badgePhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV adds up to a best-in-class 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kWPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV front three-quartersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV rear three-quartersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV tailgatePhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV frontPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV frontPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interiorPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten rotary shifterPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interiorPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interiorPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interiorPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten steeringPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interiorPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interiorPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interiorPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interiorPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten front passenger screenPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten dual wireless chargersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten 24-way seat controlsPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV back seat speakersPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten front passenger screenPhoto by: Stellantis North America 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten center console badgePhoto by: Stellantis North America