Photo gallery: Winter storm blankets metro Detroit in ice

A winter storm blanketed the metro Detroit area with ice on Wednesday, with some places getting nearly .50" of ice. Many people sent us some photos of what they saw.

332518626_598778901674040_7335914922998788511_n.jpeg Ice on treesPhoto by: Nancy Newsome 333016157_587122519676926_1653655576130947510_n.jpeg Playing in ClarkstonPhoto by: Sharon Bemis 332190291_1256244895306384_8157884538988797769_n.jpeg Rain, thunder and ice in New BostonPhoto by: Kevin Downey 332388469_573814828135440_991293264315928313_n.jpeg Ice on treesPhoto by: Karen Goraj 332188809_513868167609091_989435250847243132_n.jpeg Icy pool in Lake OrionPhoto by: Tami Morris Reed 332350273_738351994609998_985618729590303320_n.jpeg Tree down in SalinePhoto by: Jen Lynch Dodge 332258307_1411596056044293_766168321924352243_n.jpeg Ice covers a house in NoviPhoto by: Laura Lavoie 332472298_553263956589157_6358673545486314475_n.jpeg Detroit River looking toward CanadaPhoto by: Erinn Rooks 332195154_948980552771560_4601434799539824330_n.jpeg Ice on the trees and bird feeders in DexterPhoto by: Lynn Higelmire 332426056_1377551629671248_2390063924584967459_n.jpeg Ice covers a car in RosevillePhoto by: Nick Pappazi 332480095_1269770800277938_351526358789198467_n.jpeg An icy winePhoto by: Jaclyn Zabczynski Howard 332258307_1411596056044293_766168321924352243_n.jpeg Ice covers a house in NoviPhoto by: Laura Lavoie 332289174_572059698182185_7499234245538139894_n.jpeg Trees blooming ice in NewportPhoto by: Jennifer Stoll 332354394_3349622358620808_43943242571433703_n.jpeg Crazy ice in HartlandPhoto by: JoAnn Colombo 332426056_1377551629671248_2390063924584967459_n.jpeg Ice covers a car in RosevillePhoto by: Nick Pappazi 332865083_1354545575088162_5931015308243681298_n.jpeg Tree branches downPhoto by: Cheri Stone

Ice on treesNancy Newsome
Playing in ClarkstonSharon Bemis
Rain, thunder and ice in New BostonKevin Downey
Ice on treesKaren Goraj
Icy pool in Lake OrionTami Morris Reed
Tree down in SalineJen Lynch Dodge
Ice covers a house in NoviLaura Lavoie
Detroit River looking toward CanadaErinn Rooks
Ice on the trees and bird feeders in DexterLynn Higelmire
Ice covers a car in RosevilleNick Pappazi
An icy wineJaclyn Zabczynski Howard
Ice covers a house in NoviLaura Lavoie
Trees blooming ice in NewportJennifer Stoll
Crazy ice in HartlandJoAnn Colombo
Ice covers a car in RosevilleNick Pappazi
Tree branches downCheri Stone
