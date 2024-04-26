PHOTOS: A good day for the Detroit Lions on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Detroit Lions fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Eminem walks onstage at the 2024 NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL) Adam Hunger/AP

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Associated Press

Detroit Lions fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL) Associated Press

Detroit Lions fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

A Detroit Lions fan attends the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold puts on a hat after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Associated Press

Detroit Lions fans during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, center, poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Associated Press

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff speaks during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next