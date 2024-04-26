PHOTOS: A good day for the Detroit Lions on Day 1 of the NFL Draft
Detroit was out in force at the NFL Draft, with fans packing the venue and Lions' players - including Jared Goff - helping launch the draft with Eminem, wrapping up the day by adding Alabama Cornerback Terrion Arnold to the franchise.
Detroit Lions fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Associated Press Eminem walks onstage at the 2024 NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)Photo by: Adam Hunger/AP Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Photo by: Associated Press Detroit Lions fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)Photo by: Associated Press Detroit Lions fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: Associated Press A Detroit Lions fan attends the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Associated Press Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold puts on a hat after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Photo by: Associated Press Detroit Lions fans during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Associated Press Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, center, poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Photo by: Associated Press Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Photo by: Associated Press Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff speaks during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Photo by: Associated Press