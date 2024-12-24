Photos: Babies in NICU get holiday visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital of Michigan got dressed up and had a holiday visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Photo by: Children's Hospital of Michigan/ T. Rosa Studios, LLC.