PHOTOS: Lawmakers join advocates at Lansing rally for gun control laws

Following the deadly shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University, activists rallied in Lansing to support 11 bills focused on gun reform laws, which are on the verge of passing the state Legislature.

Following the deadly shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University, activists rallied in Lansing to support 11 bills focused on gun reform laws, which are on the verge of passing the state Legislature. Gabby Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who became a vocal advocate for gun reform after surviving a gunshot wound, attended the rally, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Representative Elissa Slotkin.

Hundreds gather on steps of Lansing capitol both in support and opposition of gun reform. Advocates on the steps of the capitol in Lansing. Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitol. Governor Whitmer and US Representative Elissa Slotkin attend rally with former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who became a vocal activist for gun reform after surviving a shooting at a campaign event in 2011.
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords speaks at Gun Reform Rally in Lansing. Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at rally for gun control laws. Elissa Slotkin speaks to FOX 17 at Lansing rally for gun control laws. Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitol. Counter-protesters at gun reform rally in Lansing hold banner reading "Don't Tread on Me."
State Rep. Angela Rigas joins protesters at gun reform rally. Counter-protestors show up to the Lansing rally for gun control laws.

Hundreds gather on steps of Lansing capitol both in support and opposition of gun reform
Advocates on the steps of the capitol in Lansing
Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitol
Governor Whitmer and US Representative Elissa Slotkin attend rally with former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who became a vocal activist for gun reform after surviving a shooting at a campaign event in 2011.
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords speaks at Gun Reform Rally in Lansing
Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at rally for gun control laws
Elissa Slotkin speaks to FOX 17 at Lansing rally for gun control laws
Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitol
Counter-protesters at gun reform rally in Lansing hold banner reading "Don't Tread on Me."
State Rep. Angela Rigas joins protesters at gun reform rally
Counter-protestors show up to the Lansing rally for gun control laws
