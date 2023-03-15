PHOTOS: Lawmakers join advocates at Lansing rally for gun control laws
Following the deadly shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University, activists rallied in Lansing to support 11 bills focused on gun reform laws, which are on the verge of passing the state Legislature. Gabby Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who became a vocal advocate for gun reform after surviving a gunshot wound, attended the rally, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Representative Elissa Slotkin.
Hundreds gather on steps of Lansing capitol both in support and opposition of gun reformPhoto by: FOX 17 Advocates on the steps of the capitol in LansingPhoto by: FOX 17 Photo by: FOX 17 Photo by: FOX 17 Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitolPhoto by: FOX 17 Governor Whitmer and US Representative Elissa Slotkin attend rally with former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who became a vocal activist for gun reform after surviving a shooting at a campaign event in 2011.
Photo by: FOX 17 Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords speaks at Gun Reform Rally in LansingPhoto by: FOX 17 Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at rally for gun control laws Photo by: FOX 17 Elissa Slotkin speaks to FOX 17 at Lansing rally for gun control laws Photo by: FOX 17 Photo by: FOX 17 Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitolPhoto by: FOX 17 Counter-protesters at gun reform rally in Lansing hold banner reading "Don't Tread on Me."
Photo by: FOX 17 State Rep. Angela Rigas joins protesters at gun reform rallyPhoto by: FOX 17 Counter-protestors show up to the Lansing rally for gun control laws Photo by: FOX 17 Photo by: FOX 17 Photo by: FOX 17
