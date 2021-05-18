Watch
NewsNews Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: President Joe Biden tours Ford's Dearborn truck plant

President Joe Biden gets an up-close look at Ford's new F-150 Lightning before its public debut on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: President Joe Biden tours Ford's Dearborn truck plant

close-gallery
  • Joe Biden
  • Joe Biden
  • Joe Biden
  • Joe Biden
  • Joe Biden
  • Joe Biden
  • Joe Biden
  • Joe Biden

Share

President Joe Biden listens during a tour of the Ford Rouge EV Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Associated Press
President Joe Biden tours the Ford Rouge EV Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. William "Bill" Ford, Jr., Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company is at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Associated Press
President Joe Biden listens during a tour of the Ford Rouge EV Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Associated Press
President Joe Biden listens during a tour of the Ford Rouge EV Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Associated Press
President Joe Biden listens during a tour of the Ford Rouge EV Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Associated Press
President Joe Biden arrives to speak after a tour of the Ford Rouge EV Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Associated Press
President Joe Biden fist bumps with a worker after speaking at the Ford Rouge EV Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Associated Press
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ford Rouge EV Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next