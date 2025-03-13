Watch Now
NewsNews Photo Gallery

Photos: See the babies born on 313 Day at the Detroit Medical Center

On 313 Day, these babies were born at the Detroit Medical Center NICUs at DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital. Pure Detroit helped the babies get into the spirit with onesies.

DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Boy-Genesis.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Girl-Juliette.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Girl-Ken'sley.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Girl-J'yanna.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Boy-Reginald.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center DMC Sinai-Grace_313 Day 2025_Baby Girl Makaiah.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Girl-Kimora.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center DMC Sinai-Grace_313 Day 2025_Baby Boy Carter.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center DMC Sinai-Grace_313 Day 2025_Baby Girl Neorah.jpg Photo by: Detroit Medical Center

Photos: See the babies born on 313 Day at the Detroit Medical Center

close-gallery
  • DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Boy-Genesis.jpg
  • DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Girl-Juliette.jpg
  • DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Girl-Ken'sley.jpg
  • DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Girl-J'yanna.jpg
  • DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Boy-Reginald.jpg
  • DMC Sinai-Grace_313 Day 2025_Baby Girl Makaiah.jpg
  • DMC Hutzel-313 Day 2025-Girl-Kimora.jpg
  • DMC Sinai-Grace_313 Day 2025_Baby Boy Carter.jpg
  • DMC Sinai-Grace_313 Day 2025_Baby Girl Neorah.jpg

Share

Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Medical Center
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next