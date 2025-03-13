Photos: See the babies born on 313 Day at the Detroit Medical Center
On 313 Day, these babies were born at the Detroit Medical Center NICUs at DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital. Pure Detroit helped the babies get into the spirit with onesies.
Photo by: Detroit Medical Center Photo by: Detroit Medical Center Photo by: Detroit Medical Center Photo by: Detroit Medical Center Photo by: Detroit Medical Center Photo by: Detroit Medical Center Photo by: Detroit Medical Center Photo by: Detroit Medical Center Photo by: Detroit Medical Center