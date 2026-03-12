Photos show response after attack at suburban Detroit synagogue

Prev 1 / Ad Next

Police respond to scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026. Photo by: Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP

People embrace as law enforcement escort families away from the Temple Israel synagogue Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. Photo by: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Law enforcement escort families away from the Temple Israel synagogue Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. Photo by: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue, Thursday, March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. Photo by: AP Photo/Corey Williams

Police respond to the scene of a shooting and vehicle attack near Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Photo by: Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP

Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. Photo by: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Law enforcement escort families with children away from the Temple Israel synagogue Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. Photo by: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026. Photo by: Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP

Rabbi Benni Greenwald speaks to media as police respond to scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026. Photo by: Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP