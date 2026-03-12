Photos show response after attack at suburban Detroit synagogue

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield Township, and the car burst into flames before the attacker was fatally shot by security. Police and investigators secured the scene as worried parents rushed to pick up their children from the synagogue’s early childhood center.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
- Police respond to scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026.Photo by: Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP
- People embrace as law enforcement escort families away from the Temple Israel synagogue Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich.Photo by: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
- Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue, Thursday, March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield Township, Mich.Photo by: AP Photo/Corey Williams
- Law enforcement escort families with children away from the Temple Israel synagogue Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich.Photo by: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
- Rabbi Benni Greenwald speaks to media as police respond to scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026.Photo by: Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP