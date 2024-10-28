PHOTOS: Show us your feline friends for National Cat Day
Tuesday is National Cat Day, and we want to see photos of your feline friends right meow!
This is Bingo and Pepper, in Temperance.Photo by: Michael Eble
My pretty girl River!!Photo by: Tammy Asmus-Lepley
Zuri (Bengal), DexterPhoto by: Danielle Ritchie
This is Flower from Whitmore Lake. She was Bambi's sister. She crossed the rainbow bridge in December of 2022.Photo by: Herb Mary Ellen Langer
This is Remi! She lives in Bloomfield Hills, MIPhoto by: Lisa R. Humphrey
This is James. He's a Siberian Forest Cat, though he lives in Canton. James is 13, and his mama adores hiPhoto by: Jennifer Amprim Wolf
This Bambi from Whitmore Lake. She is 18 years old.Photo by: Herb Mary Ellen Langer
one of the three - getting them together is hard unless food is involved.Photo by: Elizabeth Agius
This is Boo. She was originally an Ann Arbor cat but now lives in Florida!Photo by: Selina Bostic
mr pickles and coconut!!Photo by: Lily Gold
Cuddles, Royal Oak!Photo by: Patrick Kevin Pattison
Kitten in a coffee mug! This kitten was found by my Golden Retriever in my backyard in Rochester. He was 4 weeks old. I named him Stuart because he was so little.Photo by: Janet Hall Howse
Oreo, Royal Oak!Photo by: Patrick Kevin Pattison
This is Little Bit and Blanco. They are 18 years old.Photo by: Shari Hamilton
This is Rat, from Novi!Photo by: Autumn Hall
This is Mochi from Sterling HeightsPhoto by: Linda Richardson
Spooky Pookie, Jackson. I have no idea where he picked up that garage sale price sticker, I was shocked I got the picture!Photo by: Kathleen Anne
This is Lucky from Sterling Heights (ready for his first day of Kittengarden)Photo by: Linda Richardson
Winston and Aly from Royal OakPhoto by: Elizabeth Helle
This is our three legged kitten Clover from Garden CiPhoto by: Jen Marie
Buddy & Leo from BellevillePhoto by: Kelsey O'Bryan
Meet Bagheera! We are in Wayne!Photo by: Nicole Allmendinger McKay
Onyx and Levi in Livonia.Photo by: Kim Domanski
FinneganPhoto by: Wendy Reese O'Brien
This is Big Buttons from Garden CityPhoto by: Steph Lynn
Carmella sister and Mallory Brother. We are From OxfordPhoto by: Bridget Rankin
Hi my name is Lilly and I live in Eastpointe.Photo by: Sue Wert
This is Motor and she our rescue baby from Romulus.Photo by: Amber Williams
Itty Bitty, Cocoa and Sharpie are from Taylor!Photo by: Mindy Porath Runions
This is Shadow Aka Fuffyman from RomulusPhoto by: Amber Williams
This is stubs she loves the hot tubPhoto by: Melodie Caudill
This is Layla! She makes her home in Waterford.Photo by: Leah DiPaolo Bowling
This is Macie, she lives in Chesterfield Township with her sister Baylee.Photo by: Karen Lombardi Holt
Tabby and Alley AlmontPhoto by: Stephanie Harper
This is Lucky and Big John. Lucky I rescued off the streets and Big John I rescued from a shelter. We are from Garden City MI!Photo by: Jenny Jaco
This is Miles. He’s from Livonia and thinks he is a Christmas gnomePhoto by: Valerie Cherkoian Swystun
