PHOTOS: Show us your feline friends for National Cat Day

This is Bingo and Pepper, in Temperance. Michael Eble



My pretty girl River!! Tammy Asmus-Lepley



Zuri (Bengal), Dexter Danielle Ritchie



This is Flower from Whitmore Lake. She was Bambi's sister. She crossed the rainbow bridge in December of 2022. Herb Mary Ellen Langer



This is Remi! She lives in Bloomfield Hills, MI Lisa R. Humphrey



This is James. He's a Siberian Forest Cat, though he lives in Canton. James is 13, and his mama adores hi Jennifer Amprim Wolf



This Bambi from Whitmore Lake. She is 18 years old. Herb Mary Ellen Langer



one of the three - getting them together is hard unless food is involved. Elizabeth Agius



This is Boo. She was originally an Ann Arbor cat but now lives in Florida! Selina Bostic



mr pickles and coconut!! Lily Gold



Cuddles, Royal Oak! Patrick Kevin Pattison



Kitten in a coffee mug! This kitten was found by my Golden Retriever in my backyard in Rochester. He was 4 weeks old. I named him Stuart because he was so little. Janet Hall Howse



Oreo, Royal Oak! Patrick Kevin Pattison



This is Little Bit and Blanco. They are 18 years old. Shari Hamilton



This is Rat, from Novi! Autumn Hall



This is Mochi from Sterling Heights Linda Richardson



Spooky Pookie, Jackson. I have no idea where he picked up that garage sale price sticker, I was shocked I got the picture! Kathleen Anne



This is Lucky from Sterling Heights (ready for his first day of Kittengarden) Linda Richardson



Winston and Aly from Royal Oak Elizabeth Helle



This is our three legged kitten Clover from Garden Ci Jen Marie



Buddy & Leo from Belleville Kelsey O'Bryan



Meet Bagheera! We are in Wayne! Nicole Allmendinger McKay



Onyx and Levi in Livonia. Kim Domanski



Finnegan Wendy Reese O'Brien



This is Big Buttons from Garden City Steph Lynn



Carmella sister and Mallory Brother. We are From Oxford Bridget Rankin



Hi my name is Lilly and I live in Eastpointe. Sue Wert



This is Motor and she our rescue baby from Romulus. Amber Williams



Itty Bitty, Cocoa and Sharpie are from Taylor! Mindy Porath Runions



This is Shadow Aka Fuffyman from Romulus Amber Williams



This is stubs she loves the hot tub Melodie Caudill



This is Layla! She makes her home in Waterford. Leah DiPaolo Bowling



This is Macie, she lives in Chesterfield Township with her sister Baylee. Karen Lombardi Holt



Tabby and Alley Almont Stephanie Harper



This is Lucky and Big John. Lucky I rescued off the streets and Big John I rescued from a shelter. We are from Garden City MI! Jenny Jaco



This is Miles. He’s from Livonia and thinks he is a Christmas gnome Valerie Cherkoian Swystun



