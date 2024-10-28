Watch Now
PHOTOS: Show us your feline friends for National Cat Day

Tuesday is National Cat Day, and we want to see photos of your feline friends right meow!

464782542_10162420941526180_6297267221458182641_n.jpg This is Bingo and Pepper, in Temperance.Photo by: Michael Eble
 464786480_8405249482845270_5425834964883948632_n.jpg My pretty girl River!!Photo by: Tammy Asmus-Lepley
 464718548_10231907187958451_7969204458902298630_n.jpg Zuri (Bengal), DexterPhoto by: Danielle Ritchie
 464802421_10225931901233200_4156148287900197161_n.jpg This is Flower from Whitmore Lake. She was Bambi's sister. She crossed the rainbow bridge in December of 2022.Photo by: Herb Mary Ellen Langer
 464478849_10236468747445725_1492259357082430805_n.jpg This is Remi! She lives in Bloomfield Hills, MIPhoto by: Lisa R. Humphrey
 465021656_10164170908228135_4722525683029315264_n.jpg This is James. He's a Siberian Forest Cat, though he lives in Canton. James is 13, and his mama adores hiPhoto by: Jennifer Amprim Wolf
 464731200_10225931873632510_6941619478774858598_n.jpg This Bambi from Whitmore Lake. She is 18 years old.Photo by: Herb Mary Ellen Langer
 464821257_10233648820065238_6597334360516434680_n.jpg one of the three - getting them together is hard unless food is involved.Photo by: Elizabeth Agius
 464792708_8777608612299738_5267541644620700639_n.jpg This is Boo. She was originally an Ann Arbor cat but now lives in Florida!Photo by: Selina Bostic
 464770809_2609472822594001_8669841374596931111_n.jpg mr pickles and coconut!!Photo by: Lily Gold
 464947106_2062567377519417_3073413406654935692_n.jpg Cuddles, Royal Oak!Photo by: Patrick Kevin Pattison
 464771289_10230366939710379_68733161847635298_n.jpg Kitten in a coffee mug! This kitten was found by my Golden Retriever in my backyard in Rochester. He was 4 weeks old. I named him Stuart because he was so little.Photo by: Janet Hall Howse
 465011264_2062567784186043_707403786306118956_n.jpg Oreo, Royal Oak!Photo by: Patrick Kevin Pattison
 464763507_10236871070983440_2408870713936130114_n.jpg This is Little Bit and Blanco. They are 18 years old.Photo by: Shari Hamilton
 464969647_10225267914476289_1669467466844038398_n.jpg This is Rat, from Novi!Photo by: Autumn Hall
 465038058_10162310497477009_5521406263948570309_n.jpg This is Mochi from Sterling HeightsPhoto by: Linda Richardson
 465013901_8134170866689271_7933880267806400539_n.jpg Spooky Pookie, Jackson. I have no idea where he picked up that garage sale price sticker, I was shocked I got the picture!Photo by: Kathleen Anne
 464500288_10162310501197009_4256032241891287439_n.jpg This is Lucky from Sterling Heights (ready for his first day of Kittengarden)Photo by: Linda Richardson
 464775277_10161885471125750_1268411455541115390_n.jpg Winston and Aly from Royal OakPhoto by: Elizabeth Helle
 464081867_10235536778866836_1134888212315170183_n.jpg This is our three legged kitten Clover from Garden CiPhoto by: Jen Marie
 464802039_10220527730621847_3341108199107010707_n.jpg Buddy & Leo from BellevillePhoto by: Kelsey O'Bryan
 464572773_10160597816956325_5129529315860543483_n.jpg Meet Bagheera! We are in Wayne!Photo by: Nicole Allmendinger McKay
 464717164_10231307574331560_7285905459458634861_n.jpg Onyx and Levi in Livonia.Photo by: Kim Domanski
 464782089_10231411720348587_2479600865468240745_n.jpg FinneganPhoto by: Wendy Reese O'Brien
 464491031_10161720665468749_4658134443487861318_n.jpg This is Big Buttons from Garden CityPhoto by: Steph Lynn
 464785084_3889046078043899_7095737298449129344_n.jpg Carmella sister and Mallory Brother. We are From OxfordPhoto by: Bridget Rankin
 464400586_9382863021746489_4967312385274118142_n.jpg Hi my name is Lilly and I live in Eastpointe.Photo by: Sue Wert
 464717966_10233739806141594_8030680470878753039_n.jpg This is Motor and she our rescue baby from Romulus.Photo by: Amber Williams
 464878072_10226441808140740_4831178232294713591_n.jpg Itty Bitty, Cocoa and Sharpie are from Taylor!Photo by: Mindy Porath Runions
 464910299_10233739871023216_7928650266391944984_n.jpg This is Shadow Aka Fuffyman from RomulusPhoto by: Amber Williams
 464810896_27918975474360403_9062975171891383539_n.jpg This is stubs she loves the hot tubPhoto by: Melodie Caudill
 464746154_10160932148503071_6125530131473972649_n.jpg This is Layla! She makes her home in Waterford.Photo by: Leah DiPaolo Bowling
 464746154_10160932148503071_6125530131473972649_n.jpg This is Macie, she lives in Chesterfield Township with her sister Baylee.Photo by: Karen Lombardi Holt
 464927664_10233418434231805_1847747483939412249_n (1).jpg Tabby and Alley AlmontPhoto by: Stephanie Harper
 464737831_10160160404476533_7463200321275047825_n.jpg This is Lucky and Big John. Lucky I rescued off the streets and Big John I rescued from a shelter. We are from Garden City MI!Photo by: Jenny Jaco
 464804109_10234631270790896_1239544213573404024_n.jpg This is Miles. He’s from Livonia and thinks he is a Christmas gnomePhoto by: Valerie Cherkoian Swystun

