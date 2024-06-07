See the best photos from the star-studded Michigan Central Station concert with Eminem, Diana Ross & more
For nearly two hours on Thursday night, Detroit legends took the stage at a star-studded concert in Corktown to celebrate the grand reopening of Michigan Central Station. Performers included Diana Ross, Big Sean, Jack White, Eminem and many more.
Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Jelly Roll performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Jelly Roll hugs Fantasia during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Jelly Roll points to his Detroit cap during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Fantasia performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Melissa Etheridge, left, and Jelly Roll perform during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Kierra Sheard performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Slum Village members Young RJ, left, and T3, perform during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Slum Village members Young RJ, left, and T3, pose before being honored by the Michigan Central Station, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Melissa Etheridge performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP