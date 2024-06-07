Watch Now
NewsNews Photo Gallery

See the best photos from the star-studded Michigan Central Station concert with Eminem, Diana Ross & more

For nearly two hours on Thursday night, Detroit legends took the stage at a star-studded concert in Corktown to celebrate the grand reopening of Michigan Central Station. Performers included Diana Ross, Big Sean, Jack White, Eminem and many more.

Detroit Train Station Concert Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP APTOPIX Detroit Train Station Concert Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP APTOPIX Detroit Train Station Concert Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Eminem performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jelly Roll performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Diana Ross performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jelly Roll hugs Fantasia during a performance concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jelly Roll points to his Detroit cap during a performance at "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Fantasia performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Melissa Etheridge, left, and Jelly Roll perform during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Kierra Sheard performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Slum Village members Young RJ, left, and T3, perform during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Slum Village members Young RJ, left, and T3, pose before being honored by the Michigan Central Station, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Melissa Etheridge performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Train Station Concert Eminem performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP

See the best photos from the star-studded Michigan Central Station concert with Eminem, Diana Ross & more

close-gallery
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • APTOPIX Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • APTOPIX Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert
  • Detroit Train Station Concert

Share

Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Eminem performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jelly Roll performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Diana Ross performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jelly Roll hugs Fantasia during a performance concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Rapper Big Sean performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jelly Roll points to his Detroit cap during a performance at "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Fantasia performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Rapper Big Sean performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Melissa Etheridge, left, and Jelly Roll perform during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Kierra Sheard performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Slum Village members Young RJ, left, and T3, perform during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Slum Village members Young RJ, left, and T3, pose before being honored by the Michigan Central Station, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Melissa Etheridge performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Eminem performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next