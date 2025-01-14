Watch Now
YOUR PHOTOS: National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

It's YOUR PHOTOS: National Dress Up Your Pet Day! And you're showing us your picture-perfect pets on our Facebook page.

473424413_578713144963016_6041181987291667154_n.jpg Journee Maree!!! 5 months old.Photo by: Julie Wickenden
 473424313_10106729758941316_2101734326553483822_n.jpg Maple in pajamas!Photo by: Rachel Carter 473009511_10230560979705412_8314330554378774375_n.jpg Miss Phoebe in her first clothing at 9 weeks. She's 2 now.Photo by: Debbie Young Alger
 473790869_10227292492202125_2433094225018543025_n.jpg This is Pongo a chihuahua mix we adopted from a rescue as a puppy he is 4 yrs oldPhoto by: Lisa Oliver
 473636408_10162260523242258_6090875979571809967_n.jpg This is DaisyPhoto by: Tara Rundel
 473585162_3864929850491247_3900018538876811904_n.jpg We wear sweaters when its cold out. Max.Photo by: Laura Nagy Stutso
 473602163_10228894370968616_3479412464995971316_n.jpg 1st bday celebration for Grayson!Photo by: Vanessa Beth Cooper
 473424597_10161273725767869_1304768532077139977_n.jpg My Bella she just passed in DecemberPhoto by: Dawn Herndon
 473385216_10162564355677376_8512878875023886419_n.jpg Eric in his warm winter coatPhoto by: Laurie Smalis
 473653682_9604673349566415_1794140588475555678_n.jpg Reese’s . Aussiedoodle .Photo by: Thomas Brinkley
 tiffanycoleman.jpg TeddyPhoto by: Tiffany Coleman pamela willoughby morris.jpg Dapper Jackie tolerates a lotPhoto by: Pamela Willoughby-Morris coco.jpg CocoPhoto by: Mary Rose Grates roger and louie.jpg "Roger and Louie out for a drive !"Photo by: Gidget Waterstraat 473739492_10237938234221991_7546787512104208424_n.jpg My niece MilliePhoto by: Tina McWhorter Spence
 473618054_10229891664782422_8960182144818746084_n.jpg Suzie Q as a cute bumble bee 🐝Photo by: Jackie Kelley
 473423807_9806166769397664_617844657001118460_n.jpg This is Jake. He is 7 and has lymphoma. He was diagnosed in Nov. He wears a sweater so he doesn't chew his skin. He is a rescue and we have had him 5 years. Everyone keep your babies safe.Photo by: Murelene Williams Nelson-dickson

 473382867_10235651455525232_113084730473547971_n.jpg Miss Ginger in a blanket.Photo by: Linda Hillerman Henderson
 473380744_10233984273290594_6905459908303279836_n.jpg Copper our 2yr old golden all ready to go huntingPhoto by: Stacy Szczesniak
 473573348_10231486772666610_1007764182481246167_n.jpg Teddy says Go Lions !Photo by: Kevin Travis

YOUR PHOTOS: National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

