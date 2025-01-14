YOUR PHOTOS: National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

Share Facebook

Journee Maree!!! 5 months old. Julie Wickenden



Maple in pajamas! Rachel Carter

Miss Phoebe in her first clothing at 9 weeks. She's 2 now. Debbie Young Alger



This is Pongo a chihuahua mix we adopted from a rescue as a puppy he is 4 yrs old Lisa Oliver



This is Daisy Tara Rundel



We wear sweaters when its cold out. Max. Laura Nagy Stutso



1st bday celebration for Grayson! Vanessa Beth Cooper



My Bella she just passed in December Dawn Herndon



Eric in his warm winter coat Laurie Smalis



Reese’s . Aussiedoodle . Thomas Brinkley



Teddy Tiffany Coleman

Dapper Jackie tolerates a lot Pamela Willoughby-Morris

Coco Mary Rose Grates

"Roger and Louie out for a drive !" Gidget Waterstraat

My niece Millie Tina McWhorter Spence



Suzie Q as a cute bumble bee 🐝 Jackie Kelley



This is Jake. He is 7 and has lymphoma. He was diagnosed in Nov. He wears a sweater so he doesn't chew his skin. He is a rescue and we have had him 5 years. Everyone keep your babies safe. Murelene Williams Nelson-dickson





Miss Ginger in a blanket. Linda Hillerman Henderson



Copper our 2yr old golden all ready to go hunting Stacy Szczesniak



Teddy says Go Lions ! Kevin Travis



