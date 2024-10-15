Watch Now
YOUR PHOTOS: What fall looks like across Michigan

We're looking for the ultimate fall photo, the one that shows Michigan's post-summer weather in all its red, yellow, orange, and a multitude of other colors. You can add your photo to our collection on our Facebook page.

Sheryl Stratfold Clarkston.jpg ClarkstonPhoto by: Sheryl Stratfold 463425969_8442317299138951_3491607737805985741_n.jpg Upper PennisulaPhoto by: Laurie Verbeke
 463149200_2907137539445463_6367458866426260078_n.jpg NorthvillePhoto by: Robin Walker
 463393392_9116849401712467_887144962806780783_n.jpg Allen ParkPhoto by: Mary Fran Moynihan


 463243648_10220019042386151_46223454899036113_n.jpg Fife LakePhoto by: Mandy Kennedy
 463484671_10224555895637493_5810204499860341327_n.jpg StandishPhoto by: Tawnya Markle
 463086624_9349608088387022_8827154316316219783_n.jpg RochesterPhoto by: Janis Ann
 463297094_8743336585723224_8122014670634396746_n.jpg This Picture was taken northern Michigan near Gaylord.Photo by: Nikki Lynn
 462849065_10232509692632347_1349279592815602461_n.jpg RochesterPhoto by: Gail Wilton Ford
 463423195_8796238457095600_8513862153329918339_n.jpg Berrien Springs Michigan along the St Joseph RiverPhoto by: Donna J Lippert
 463375528_10161633139698544_4259870642430767893_n.jpg I'm from Livonia but pic was taken near Traverse City.Photo by: April Parks
 463204419_10233280543025027_2183624334109417946_n.jpg This is from LuzernePhoto by: Tracey Schwartz Danuloff
 463289575_10162388880647386_3203376603376373216_n.jpg Marysville Mi.Photo by: Sandra Cruickshank Grant
 463370412_2036964366724265_351742748903817766_n.jpg Near VanderbiltPhoto by: Theresa Latchney
 463231246_8540623802673207_4173481076867654103_n.jpg GraylingPhoto by: Amy Harper
 463442788_2338702046468670_3877719260307291757_n.jpg North BranchPhoto by: Melissa Meier
 462866972_10226716655438117_7530608781499483513_n.jpg Allen ParkPhoto by: Amy Kenney
 462877481_8784869488230669_4924379649425787824_n.jpg Photo by: Joann Lewis
 462778216_10161137672932950_735357520279777309_n.jpg Adrian MIPhoto by: Natalie Cebulski
 463364162_913228020760067_2256901209754886192_n.jpg Byron, MiPhoto by: Nina Maquet

